HM Payson & Co. Acquires 195 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $92.26 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.02 and a 200-day moving average of $86.83.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

