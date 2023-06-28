HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of AutoZone worth $26,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 860.0% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Mirova lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $2,439.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,546.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,486.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,050.21 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $29.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. Citigroup cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,240 shares of company stock worth $13,125,472 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

