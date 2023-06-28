HM Payson & Co. Buys 2,700 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. AON comprises approximately 1.5% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.09% of AON worth $60,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of AON by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AON by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON Trading Up 1.0 %

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.73.

Shares of AON stock opened at $333.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $262.42 and a 52-week high of $338.27. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.03 and its 200 day moving average is $314.96.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.