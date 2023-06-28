HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $215.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.69.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.