HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,744,497 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 158,328 shares during the period. HP comprises about 1.2% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $51,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of HP by 636.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 240,958 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 106,487 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 13.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 231,937 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,222 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

HPQ stock opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $35.70.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.81.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,778.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

