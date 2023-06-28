HM Payson & Co. Has $30.84 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,010 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $30,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $219,236,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5,366.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 725,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,780,000 after acquiring an additional 711,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,342,288,000 after acquiring an additional 252,118 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 809,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,180,000 after acquiring an additional 234,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,697 shares of company stock worth $2,137,850 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $238.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.53. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $263.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

