HM Payson & Co. Has $6.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

SUSA stock opened at $92.26 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.83.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

