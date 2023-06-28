HM Payson & Co. Has $7.67 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

NYSE MPC opened at $113.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

