HM Payson & Co. Has $71.53 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 1.7% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.10% of Lam Research worth $71,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $649.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $574.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.62. The company has a market capitalization of $87.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $650.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

