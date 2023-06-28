HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,357.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 560,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,488,000 after purchasing an additional 521,839 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $96.56 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

