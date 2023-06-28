HM Payson & Co. Purchases 224 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $453.15 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $458.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

