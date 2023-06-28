HM Payson & Co. Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $249.74 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The company has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

