HM Payson & Co. Reduces Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

IDXX stock opened at $484.20 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $515.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $478.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.10.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.