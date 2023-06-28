HM Payson & Co. Sells 3,475 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.12 and a 200 day moving average of $68.05. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.04 and a 12-month high of $74.01.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFL. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

