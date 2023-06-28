HM Payson & Co. Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2 %
KO opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $264.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.65.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Further Reading
