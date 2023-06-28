HM Payson & Co. Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.0% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $82,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,314,735,000 after acquiring an additional 406,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,158,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,200,398,000 after acquiring an additional 135,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,123,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,024,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TMO stock opened at $509.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06. The company has a market capitalization of $196.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

