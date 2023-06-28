HM Payson & Co. Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.94% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $19.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

