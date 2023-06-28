Hocking Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:HCKG) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Hocking Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:HCKG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Hocking Valley Bancshares Stock Performance

HCKG remained flat at $19.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242. Hocking Valley Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55.

Get Hocking Valley Bancshares alerts:

About Hocking Valley Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Hocking Valley BancShares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Hocking Valley Bank that provides personal and commercial banking products and services for individuals, families, and small businesses in Ohio. It offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and debit/ATM and credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Hocking Valley Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hocking Valley Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.