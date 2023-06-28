Hocking Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:HCKG) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Hocking Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:HCKG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Hocking Valley Bancshares Stock Performance
HCKG remained flat at $19.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242. Hocking Valley Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55.
About Hocking Valley Bancshares
