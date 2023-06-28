holoride (RIDE) 1-Day Volume Hits $148,578.64

holoride (RIDE) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. holoride has a total market cap of $12.65 million and approximately $148,578.64 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, holoride has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,831.53 or 0.06073906 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00041055 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00030181 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00016044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01876328 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $155,560.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

