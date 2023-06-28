Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $203.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

