Horan Securities Inc. Acquires 1,153 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) by 100.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 217,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 118,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 566,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,557,000 after buying an additional 24,897 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFAX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,236. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.