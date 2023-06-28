Horan Securities Inc. Buys 8,135 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 335.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.47. 1,452,933 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average is $48.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

