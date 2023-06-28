Horan Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Horan Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,363,000 after buying an additional 58,340 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DUK traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $89.50. 685,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,941. The company has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.41. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

