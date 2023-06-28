Horan Securities Inc. Has $153,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Starbucks by 350.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 407,679 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $42,452,000 after acquiring an additional 570,359 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Starbucks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,207 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $97.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332,742. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.54. The company has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $74.87 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

