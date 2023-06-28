Horan Securities Inc. Has $26.44 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 13.6% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.46. 961,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149,594. The company has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.33.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

