Horan Securities Inc. Has $663,000 Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 702.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,447 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 0.3% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDR stock remained flat at $23.50 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 33,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,004. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $24.36.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

