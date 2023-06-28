Horan Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Horan Securities Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,385,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 337.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 167,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 129,441 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 377,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,224,000 after purchasing an additional 62,892 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 230,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 52,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 37,065 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $46.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,236. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.27.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

