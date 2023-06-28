Horan Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Horan Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $47.49. 303,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,034. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.62. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $50.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

