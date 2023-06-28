Horan Securities Inc. Sells 1,542 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Horan Securities Inc. lowered its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 134.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,032,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,137,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,924,000 after purchasing an additional 848,338 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,138,000 after purchasing an additional 207,366 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 566,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 471,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUB remained flat at $104.10 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 163,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,241. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.24. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.45 and a one year high of $105.50.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.