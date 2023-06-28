Horan Securities Inc. Sells 413 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Horan Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,239,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 26,350 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 739,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,483,000 after buying an additional 30,789 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 368,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,824. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

