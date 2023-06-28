Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 9.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 40.5% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Humana by 17.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Down 0.4 %

Humana stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $444.23. The stock had a trading volume of 43,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,705. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.39. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $435.00 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $600.56.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.