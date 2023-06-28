Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Announces — Dividend of $0.62 (NASDAQ:HBANL)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.616 per share on Monday, July 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBANL opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

