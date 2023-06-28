HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $11.59

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.59, but opened at $11.21. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 10,707 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 520,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 59,510 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,790,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

