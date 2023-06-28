ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Announces Dividend of GBX 8

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Up 3.4 %

ICGT stock traded up GBX 36 ($0.46) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,096 ($13.94). 73,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of £745.72 million, a P/E ratio of 453.50 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,102.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,114.29. ICG Enterprise Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 928 ($11.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,223.76 ($15.56).

Insider Transactions at ICG Enterprise Trust

In other ICG Enterprise Trust news, insider Alastair Bruce purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,079 ($13.72) per share, with a total value of £53,950 ($68,595.04). Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

