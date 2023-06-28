IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. IDEX makes up approximately 2.9% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $18,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in IDEX by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

IDEX Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $210.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.18.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

