IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 2,868.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,856 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $10,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,614,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,124 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,028,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,878,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,376,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,686,000 after buying an additional 324,761 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,282,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IYR stock opened at $85.12 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $103.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.67.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

