IFP Advisors Inc Has $4.67 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,414 shares in the last quarter. Geisinger Health bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $190,805,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

