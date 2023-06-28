IFP Advisors Inc Has $5.79 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,863 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $401.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $386.94 and a 200-day moving average of $373.43.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.