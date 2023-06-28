IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Shares of ONEQ opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

