IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 372,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,591 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $18,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS FLOT opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.