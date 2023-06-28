IFP Advisors Inc Sells 825 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,963 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its position in Netflix by 84.4% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $535,279,000 after purchasing an additional 653,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $423.50 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $169.70 and a one year high of $448.65. The company has a market cap of $188.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $372.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. New Street Research increased their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.61.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

