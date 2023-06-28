IFP Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 0.6% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $13,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

