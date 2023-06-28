IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.09

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.09 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 14.45 ($0.18). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 14.89 ($0.19), with a volume of 125,912 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.89) target price on shares of IGas Energy in a report on Monday, June 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.07. The company has a market cap of £18.97 million, a P/E ratio of -165.44 and a beta of -0.04.

In other IGas Energy news, insider Frances Ward purchased 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £436.80 ($555.37). 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

