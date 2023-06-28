IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Plans $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.563 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

IGM stock opened at C$40.18 on Wednesday. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$33.45 and a 1 year high of C$43.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of C$9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.55.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.03. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of C$934.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$838.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 3.5914077 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities upgraded IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

