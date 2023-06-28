IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Plans $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.563 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
IGM Financial Price Performance
IGM stock opened at C$40.18 on Wednesday. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$33.45 and a 1 year high of C$43.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of C$9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.55.
IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.03. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of C$934.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$838.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 3.5914077 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.
