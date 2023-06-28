IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Sold by Hedges Asset Management LLC

Hedges Asset Management LLC reduced its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in IMAX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of IMAX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of IMAX by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,286.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other IMAX news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,142,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,286.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IMAX traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,991. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $921.48 million, a PE ratio of -141.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

