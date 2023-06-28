ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD) Insider Purchases A$144,440.00 in Stock

ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD – Get Rating) insider David Anderson bought 920,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$144,440.00 ($96,293.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

ImpediMed Limited, a medical software technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) devices and software services in Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SOZO, a noninvasive BIS device for the assessment of lymphedema and fluid status monitoring of heart failure patients; SFB7, a single-channel, tetrapolar BIS device to analyze body composition in healthy individuals; and ImpediVET, a single-channel, tetrapolar (BIS) device that measures fluid status and tissue composition for veterinary applications.

