Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells $32,156.25 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $32,156.25. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 44,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 709 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $71,538.10.

On Thursday, June 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $358,960.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,141 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $363,869.67.

On Thursday, April 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 495 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $66,542.85.

On Monday, April 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $472,920.00.

Impinj stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.21. The company had a trading volume of 516,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $144.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.61 and a beta of 2.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 2,886.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,591,000 after purchasing an additional 562,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 134.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 519,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after acquiring an additional 297,369 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 101.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 226,794 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after purchasing an additional 164,838 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

