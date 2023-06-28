Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires 7,999 Shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the quarter. Amplify High Income ETF makes up 0.9% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc. owned 0.44% of Amplify High Income ETF worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YYY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amplify High Income ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Amplify High Income ETF Stock Performance

YYY stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. Amplify High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $348.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.

Amplify High Income ETF Profile

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

