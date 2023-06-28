Independent Wealth Network Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 101,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,074,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,353,000 after purchasing an additional 91,682 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Veery Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

