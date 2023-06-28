Independent Wealth Network Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. cut its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth CMT boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 27,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.45.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

